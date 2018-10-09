FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 5:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Carige top execs to meet ECB officials on Wednesday-sources

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The newly-appointed managers of ailing Italian lender Banca Carige are set to meet with European Central Bank supervisors on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Confirming a press report, the sources said the meeting would take place in Frankfurt. One source added it followed a similar meeting with Italian banking supervisors.

The second source said Carige was expected to ask for a delay in deadlines set by the ECB which had asked the bank to submit by Nov. 30 a plan detailing how it will fill a shortfall in its second-tier capital by the end of the year.

Carige last month appointed its third chief executive in three years following a clash between the previous CEO and the bank’s top shareholder, local businessman Vittorio Malacalza. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

