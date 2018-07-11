REFILE-Banco BPM to sell 800-mln euros loan portfolio in debt collection unit sale - sources

(Clarifies reporting)

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banco BPM will sell a portfolio of loans linked to leasing contracts worth 800 million euros in addition to its debt collection business and its remaining bad loans, several sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Created last year from the merger of Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano, the bank is ready to put on the block up to 9.3 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in bad debts and the entire debt collection business.

Six bids are expected by 1700 CET when a deadline for submitting binding offers expires.

The offers will be made by Pimco and Phoenix Investment Partners, private equity firm TPG Capital together with Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Prelios, Vaerde Partner and Guber, Italian bad loan specialist Credito Fondiario and Elliott Management Corporation, Cerberus Capital Management and a consortium including doBank and Fortress investment group.

An investment vehicle led by former banker and minister Corrado Passera will team up with doBank and Fortress Investment Group, a separate source told Reuters on Wednesday.

