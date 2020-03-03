UPDATE 1-Banco BPM raises dividend, bets on fees under new business plan

(Adds details)

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Banco BPM said it would increase dividend payments under a new strategic plan, betting on higher fees and falling loan-loss charges to drive profit to 770 million euros ($856 million) in 2023. Italy’s third-largest bank, created in 2017 by the merger of two smaller cooperative lenders, said it was raising its average dividend payout to more than 40% of profits and would pay at least 800 million euros in cash dividends to investors through 2023.

Banco BPM said its plan was based on a macroeconomic scenario which pre-dated a coronavirus emergency which is expected to have tipped Italy into a recession after infecting more than 2,000 people and killing 52 people in the country in less than two weeks.

But the bank said the plan’s main targets remained valid also in a so-called “V-shaped” scenario, in which the economic shock from the virus crisis is limited to 2020.

The epicentre of Italy’s coronavirus outbreak, one of the worst in the world outside of China, is in the Lombardy and Veneto regions which are Italy’s industrial heartland where Banco BPM has its base.

The bank said it was setting up a crisis committee to deal with the emergency and ensure normal operations and ongoing support to its clients.

Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday the bank was setting up new “disaster recovery rooms” after an area close to one of its existing crisis facilities emerged as the epicentre of the virus flare-up.

A clampdown enforced by the government to curb contagion is hitting companies which are facing disruptions in supply chains and distribution, staff shortages and a drop in demand.

Like other banks grappling with negative interest rates, Banco BPM said it would bet on a 5% yearly rise in fees to more than offset an expected 0.9% annual drop in income from lending in the next four years.

Costs are seen little changed over period covered by the bank’s plan despite 1,100 staff cuts to be achieved through voluntary early retirement and the closure of 200 branches, because the bank will spend 600 million euros on technology.

The bank said its core capital would stand at 12.5% of assets in 2023, marginally below last year’s level, despite a two percentage point hit from regulatory changes.

To beef up capital buffers the bank plans to sell around 1 billion euros in real estate assets and dispose also of other non-core assets, it said.