Italy's Banco BPM appoints Massimo Tononi as new chairman, to confirm CEO Castagna

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Italy’s Banco BPM appointed the former head of state lender CDP Massimo Tononi as the bank’s new chairman, the bank said on Saturday after a closed-door general meeting in compliance with coronavirus restrictions.

Tononi - a former Goldman Sachs banker and Banca Monte dei Paschi dei Siena chairman - replaces Carlo Fratta Pasini, who earlier this year said he was not running for another term.

Created in 2017 through the merger of two smaller cooperative lenders, Banco BPM is Italy’s third largest bank and has its base in the Lombardy and Veneto regions, Italy’s industrial heartland and the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

New board members include Giuseppe Castagna who will be confirmed as chief executive. A board meeting to appoint him will be held on Tuesday, a source close to the bank said.

Banco BPM, which last month presented its new business plan, has suspended dividend payments on 2019 results as demanded by regulators in the current coronavirus emergency and has said it would review the situation after Oct. 1.

The European Central Bank has asked euro zone lenders not to pay dividends or carry out buybacks until at least that date and use profits instead to boost capital.