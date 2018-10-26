FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 8:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Draghi warnings may cause problems for Italian banks - League lawmaker

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The president of the European Central Bank could worsen the situation for Italian banks by publicly warning about the impact of rising Italy/Germany bond yield spreads, a prominent lawmaker of the ruling League party said on Friday.

In an interview with La7 television, Claudio Borghi, chairman of the Budget Committee of the Lower House, also said that ECB chief Mario Draghi should stop talking about Italy leaving the euro. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

