UPDATE 1-Italy introduces tougher tax regime for banks' bad loans

(Recasts lead, adds detail, Generali comment)

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy has introduced a more punitive and costly regime for tax losses that banks can book on loan writedowns, according to the Italian budget.

The document, seen on Tuesday, said the tax deductibility on writedowns under the recently introduced IFRS9 accounting rule will now be spread over 10 years rather than just one.

It also said a 10 percent tax deduction rate on bank loan losses for corporate and regional tax purposes had now been put back to the end of 2026.

In its 2019 budget, the government cuts tax benefits for banks and insurance companies to raise money for higher welfare spending and tax cuts in other areas.

On Monday, the cabinet signed off on a 2019 budget that widened its deficit, setting up a showdown with Brussels over compliance with European Union rules.

“Compared to the peak of net bad loans reached in November 2015 of 88.9 billion euros the reduction, of 48.7 billion, has been significant,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

Italy’s banks have spent years rebuilding their balance sheets and reducing bad loans that had threatened to cripple them.

The budget document also tightened the screws on advanced taxes that insurance companies have to pay on premiums. They will have to pay in advance 75 percent of taxes on premiums in 2019 compared with the previous 59 percent.

That rate will rise to 90 percent in 2020 from a previous 74 percent and to 100 percent as of 2021.

“We need to be very careful to dealing with these issues... because we are one of the pillars of the national system,” the chairman of Italy’s biggest insurer, Generali, was cited by Italian news agencies as saying on Tuesday.

Italy’s coalition government, made up of the right-wing League party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, has said the budget will include no tax increases other than those on banks and insurance companies. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Larry King)