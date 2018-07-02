FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 6:17 AM / in 2 hours

Italy's Carige to appoint new chairman after August - CEO to paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Italian lender Carige’s Chief Executive Paolo Fiorentino says in an interview with L’Economia-Corriere della Sera:

* The lender will likely call a shareholders’ meeting to appoint a chairman and deputy chairman after August.

* Asked whether the meeting could be an occasion for new shareholders to claim a seat in the board, Fiorentino says “frankly I do not know what will happen”.

* The recent boardroom row, made public with the exit of Chairman Giuseppe Tesauro last week, “could have had some negative influence” on the bank.

* Bank has had an offer for some 400 million euros ($465.76 million) in unlikely-to-pay loans, with a July 26 deadline, as well as some other binding offers.

* Carige is efficient regarding costs but “needs to do more” with respect to revenues. ($1 = 0.8588 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Louise Heavens)

