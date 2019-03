MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian lender Credem reiterated it had no interest in acquiring troubled rival Carige following a press report saying it had submitted a non-binding offer for the Genoa-based bank.

“Our position hasn’t changed, we are not interested,” a spokesman for Credem said.

Il Messaggero daily said on Tuesday there were four or five non-binding offers for Carige, including one from Credem.