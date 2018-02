MILAN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Capital Investment Trust, a holding company linked to Italian investor Raffaele Mincione, said on Friday it had bought a 5.428 percent stake in regional lender Banca Carige.

In the past Mincione invested up to 7 percent in Banca Popolare di Milano, a bank that merged last year with Banco Popolare to become Banco BPM. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini)