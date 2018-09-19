FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 19, 2018 / 7:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy judge rules to allow contested slate of Carige board nominees-source

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A judge in the northern city of Genoa ruled on Wednesday to allow three leading Carige investors to submit their slate of nominees for the renewal of the Italian bank’s board, capping their voting rights at 9.99 percent, a source close to the matter said.

Carige’s top shareholder, Vittorio Malacalza, had asked the court to prevent the shareholders, who together account for 15.2 percent of the bank’s capital, from submitting their list.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.