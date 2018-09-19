Italy judge rules to allow contested slate of Carige board nominees-source

MILAN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A judge in the northern city of Genoa ruled on Wednesday to allow three leading Carige investors to submit their slate of nominees for the renewal of the Italian bank’s board, capping their voting rights at 9.99 percent, a source close to the matter said.

Carige’s top shareholder, Vittorio Malacalza, had asked the court to prevent the shareholders, who together account for 15.2 percent of the bank’s capital, from submitting their list.