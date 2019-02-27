Italy's Carige says needs to raise 630 mln euro in capital

GENOA, Italy Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Carige said on Wednesday it needed to raise 630 million euro ($718 million) in capital after posting a 273 million euro loss for 2018 hit by a bad loan clean-up it is carrying out while it seeks a buyer.

The European Central Bank put Carige under temporary administration at the start of the year after the biggest investor in Italy’s 10th largest lender blocked a 400 million euro capital raising in December.

The cash call would have allowed the lender to bolster its core capital by converting a 320 million euro hybrid bond Carige had sold to Italian banks in December after proving unable to place it on the market.

Italy’s government has also run to Carige’s rescue pledging up to 1.3 billion euros in aid funds and using part of that to provide a guarantee on 2 billion euros of debt issued by the bank. ($1 = 0.8775 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)