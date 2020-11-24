Creval shares inch higher above Credit Agricole's bid price

MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Creval shares edged further above the price of a surprise buyout offer which France’s Credit Agricole aims to launch early in 2021 via its Italian arm.

France’s second-largest bank said on Monday it would offer 10.5 euros for each Creval share to double its market share in the wealthy Lombardy region and strengthen its place as Italy’s sixth-largest bank.

By 1423 GMT on Tuesday, shares in Creval rose 1.3% to 10.888 euros, adding to Monday’s near 24% jump.

The bid price represents a 21% premium versus Creval’s closing price on Friday, or a 42% premium versus the volume-weighted average of the past three months.

Mediobanca Securities analysts calculated Credit Agricole Italia was offering to pay Creval shareholders 34% of the estimated cost savings and the tax benefits the deal stands to receive under measures Italy has drafted to spur mergers.

These have been included in next year’s budget and, if approved, will give companies merging in 2021 a lower tax bill.

Financial sources said Creval had been taken aback by the offer and its board would meet in the coming days to assess the bid and discuss whether an improvement may be warranted, particularly in light of the tax benefits.

Creval declined to comment.

Credit Agricole Italia CEO Giampiero Maioli said on Monday the tax measures had already been priced into Italian bank shares.

The buyout bid’s price is 50 euro cents above the level at which Creval raised 700 million euros in cash in 2018. That was eight times its market value at the time of the announcement and financed a balance-sheet clean-up to prepare for a tie-up.

At 17% of risk-weighted assets, Creval’s core capital is among the highest in Italy and compares with Credit Agricole Italia’s 13%.

Credit Agricole’s move comes after talks for a more ambitious tie-up with Banco BPM, Italy’s third-largest bank with 187 billion euros in assets versus Creval’s 24 billion euros, ran aground.