MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s banks and deposit protection fund (FITD) have been studying for more than a year the idea of granting the fund a credit line as alternative to injecting new funds from the lenders, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

They are considering setting up a 2.7 billion euro credit line aimed at safeguarding bank deposits under 100,000 euros, the source said. (Reporting by Paola Arosio and Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulio Piovaccari)