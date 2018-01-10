Intesa SanPaolo considering sale of servicing business, bad loan portfolio

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Intesa SanPaolo is considering a possible sale of its debt servicing business and a bad loan portfolio but this will not affect its dividend payment plans, the Italian lender said on Wednesday.

Intesa said in a statement it was considering “strategic options” for its bad loan management business as part of a new business plan which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“Such options do not modify the commitment of Intesa Sanpaolo to distribute 3.4 billion euro cash dividends for 2017, which is confirmed,” the bank said.