Italian bank lending to businesses falls in February

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Italian bank lending to businesses fell further in February, pointing to continuing weakness in the euro zone’s third-largest economy even before the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans to non-financial companies dropped 1.3% on a yearly basis in February, accelerating from a 1.1% fall seen in January, the Bank of Italy’s monthly report on banks’ assets and liabilities showed.

The report showed that gross bad loans on lenders’ balance sheets were slightly down 71.67 billion euros ($77.86 billion), compared with 71.95 billion euros in January. (Reporting by Alessia Pe, editing by Agnieszka Flak)