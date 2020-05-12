Italian bank lending to businesses returns to growth in March

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italian bank lending to businesses returned to growth in March, amid the coronavirus crisis, after shrinking for months, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Loans to non-financial companies rose 1.4% on a yearly basis in March, accelerating significantly from a 1.2% fall registered in February, the Bank of Italy’s monthly report on banks said.

The report showed that gross bad loans on lenders’ balance sheets were slightly down to 70.95 billion euros, compared with 71.67 billion euros in February. (Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Giulia Segreti)