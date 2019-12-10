Italian bank lending to companies falls further in Oct-Bank of Italy

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Italian bank lending to businesses declined further in October, according to central bank data on Tuesday that pointed to continuing weakness in the euro zone’s third-largest economy.

Loans to non-financial institutions fell 1.4% in October, with the decline accelerating from the 1% fall seen in September, the Bank of Italy’s monthly report on banks said.

The report showed gross bad loans coming down to 85.09 billion euros from 86.24 billion euros in September.

It also showed a 1.1% rise in bond funding by Italian banks, the first annual rise since the start of 2012. (Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Silvia Aloisi)