Italian banks' lending rates to businesses rise in February - ABI

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Italian banks lent more to households and companies in February, but increased rates charged to businesses, banking lobby ABI data showed on Tuesday.

ABI said loans increased by an annual 1.1 percent last month compared with a 0.8 percent rise in January.

The average rate charged on new corporate loans edged up to 1.49 percent in February from 1.47 percent in the previous month, while that on new home mortgages declined to 1.91 percent from 1.95 percent. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia)