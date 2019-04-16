Italian banks' loan growth slows, interest rates decline in March - ABI

ROME, April 16 (Reuters) - Italian banks loan growth to households and non financial companies slowed down slightly in March, and interest rates decreased, banking lobby ABI data showed on Tuesday.

ABI said loans increased by an annual 1.0 percent last month compared with a 1.1 percent growth in February.

The average rate charged on new corporate loans fell to 1.43 percent in March from 1.51 percent in the previous month, while that on new home mortgages declined to 1.87 percent from 1.91 percent.

Deposits at Italian banks increased by 43 billion euros ($48.60 billion), a 3 percent year on year growth, ABI said. ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri )