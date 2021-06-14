EU approves extension of Italy's GACS bad loan scheme by a year

ROME, June 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday gave its approval to Italy to extend by 12 months, until June 14, 2022, its state guarantee scheme that has proved successful in ridding the country’s banks of bad debts.

“The measure is free of State aid within the meaning of EU State aid rules,” Brussels said in a statement.

Italy introduced the ‘GACS’ scheme in 2016 and renewed it in May 2019 for two years, saying at the time it could be extended for a third year provided EU Competition authorities allowed it.

Greece in April obtained an extension to October 2022 of a similar scheme, dubbed ‘Hercules’, which it introduced following in Italy’s footsteps. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)