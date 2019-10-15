Cost of new home mortgages in Italy hits record low in Sept.

ROME, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The average interest rate charged by Italian banks on new home mortgages dropped to 1.45% in September from 1.70% in August, hitting a fresh historic low, banking lobby ABI said on Tuesday.

The average rate charged on new loans to companies slightly increased to 1.30% in September from 1.26% the previous month.

Deposits with Italian banks grew by 70 billion euros last month ($77 billion), or 4.5%, compared with September last year. ($1 = 0.9087 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Valentina Za)