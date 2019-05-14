Italian bank lending growth slows down in April, rates unchanged - ABI

ROME, May 14 (Reuters) - Growth in Italian bank lending to households and non-financial companies eased slightly in April, while the cost of loans remained stable, banking lobby ABI said on Tuesday.

ABI data showed bank loans to the private sector in Italy increased by 0.5% year-on-year last month, after a 0.7% expansion in March.

The average rate charged on new corporate loans was unchanged from March at 1.42%. Also the weighted average rate charged on new home mortgages remained stable in April at 1.85%.

Deposits at Italian banks were up by 57 billion euros ($64 billion) year-on-year in April, equivalent to a 3.9% annual growth, ABI said. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Valentina Za )