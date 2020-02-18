Financials
Italian banks net NPL ratio at 1.61% in Dec, lowest since 2010 - banking assn

ROME, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The ratio of net non performing loans (NPLs) to total outstanding loans for Italian banks fell again in December to 1.61% from 1.70% in November, their lowest level since March 2010, Italian banking association ABI said on Tuesday.

ABI forecast the Italian bank sector would lower its non performing exposures (NPEs) burden to just above 5% of total lending by 2022, approaching a threshold which has become a new benchmark for lenders based on guidelines by the European Banking Authority.

The average rate that banks charged on new loans to firms grew to 1.42% in January from 1.37% the previous month, while rates on new home mortgages slightly increased to 1.45% from 1.44%.

Loans to non-financial companies continued to drop despite low interest rates and fell by 1.9% year-on-year in December to their lowest level since May 2015, due to ongoing weak demand for investment financing, ABI said. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; editing by James Mackenzie)

