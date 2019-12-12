Italian banks sold NPLs last year at 23 pct of gross book value - Bank of Italy

ROME, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italian banks last year sold on average non-performing loans (NPLs) at 23% of their gross book value, up from 17% the previous year, a report by the Bank of Italy showed on Thursday.

For NPLs backed by collateral, the price stood on average at 34% of gross book value in 2018 and at 10% for other operations, the central bank added.

The Bank of Italy also said that the recovery rates on bad loans improved to 30% from 26% last year for those sold off by the banks and to 46% from 44% for those managed in-house. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Giulia Segreti)