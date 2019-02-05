Italy's BPER to unveil purchase of Unipol Banca by Friday-sources

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Italian regional lender BPER is set to announce this week the acquisition of rival Unipol Banca for just under 260 million euros ($300 million) in cash, according to three sources close to the matter.

The sources said the sale of Unipol Banca, which is owned by financial group Unipol, should be unveiled by Friday morning, when both banks will also release their full-year results.

“The last details are being fine-tuned but the deal should be all-cash,” said one of the sources. A fourth source however said a small portion of the payment could be made in shares.

Unipol has cleaned up Unipol Banca, which has around 250 branches, by spinning off its bad loans to prepare the unit for a sale. Analysts say such a move would allow Bologna-based Unipol to focus on its core insurance business.

Unipol controls Italy’s second-biggest insurer Unipol-SAI and is the biggest investor in BPER, which is also based in the northern Emilia Romagna region, with a 15 percent stake. BPER, Italy’s sixth-biggest bank, and Unipol already have an insurance joint-venture in place. ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi)