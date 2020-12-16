Italian Treasury keen to push through tax breaks for bank mergers -lawmakers

ROME, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury is determined to push through tax breaks to spur bank mergers and lure a potential buyer for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, lawmakers said on Wednesday, despite efforts by the co-ruling 5-Star Movement to limit the scheme.

The tax breaks, due to be approved by parliament by the end of the year as part of the 2021 budget, allow banks merging next year to lower their tax burden by turning billions of euros in so-called deferred tax assets (DTAs) into tax credits. ($1 = 0.8197 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte Editing by David Goodman )