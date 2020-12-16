UPDATE 1-Italian Treasury keen to push through tax breaks for bank mergers - lawmakers

(Adds details and background)

ROME, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury is determined to push through tax breaks to spur bank mergers and attract a potential buyer for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, lawmakers said on Wednesday, despite efforts by the co-ruling 5-Star Movement to limit the scheme.

The tax breaks, due to be approved by parliament by the end of the year as part of the 2021 budget, allow banks merging next year to lower their tax burden by turning billions of euros in so-called deferred tax assets (DTAs) into tax credits.

The breaks would entail a 2.4 billion euro ($2.93 billion) benefit for Monte dei Paschi and its buyer.

5-Star representatives have filed several proposals to limit the benefits of the scheme but Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, a prominent member of the Democratic party (PD) which is 5-Star’s main partner in government, has told them he has no intention of changing the DTA measure, lawmakers told Reuters.

The Treasury is pushing ahead with plans to cut its 68% in the Tuscan bank as it pledged to do in 2017 to gain European Union approval for an 8 billion euro rescue.