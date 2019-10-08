Financials
Italy economy min calls for consolidation in banking sector

ROME, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian banks must seek mergers to cut costs and boost profits, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.

“Consolidation and improvements to (Italian banks’) efficiency and profitability must continue,” he said.

Italy’s fragmented banking sector is seen headed for a new round of consolidation among mid-tier lenders.

Gualtieri also said the government wanted to promote the creation of a bank of adequate size to support lending in southern Italy. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za)

