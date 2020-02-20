Financials
February 20, 2020 / 5:10 PM / a few seconds ago

Monte dei Paschi CEO says not available for second term

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi said that Chief Executive Marco Morelli told board members of the state-controlled lender that he would not be available to serve for a second term.

Morelli had shared his decision with Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, the lender said in a statement on Thursday.

Italy owns 68% of Monte dei Paschi di Siena following a 2017 bailout and must re-privatise it next year.

Rome has been in talks for months with the European Commission on ways to lower the bank’s problem debts below a threshold of 5% of total lending to lure potential merger partners. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Giulia Segreti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below