Monte dei Paschi CEO says not available for second term

ROME, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi said that Chief Executive Marco Morelli told board members of the state-controlled lender that he would not be available to serve for a second term.

Morelli had shared his decision with Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, the lender said in a statement on Thursday.

Italy owns 68% of Monte dei Paschi di Siena following a 2017 bailout and must re-privatise it next year.

Rome has been in talks for months with the European Commission on ways to lower the bank’s problem debts below a threshold of 5% of total lending to lure potential merger partners. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Giulia Segreti)