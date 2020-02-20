UPDATE 1-Italy's Monte dei Paschi faces more uncertainty as CEO quits

(Adds detail, background)

ROME, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The head of Monte dei Paschi di Siena Marco Morelli will leave in April after steering the state-owned Italian bank through a painful restructuring, adding to uncertainty as Italy’s Treasury prepares its exit strategy.

Morelli’s departure, announced by the bank late on Thursday, adds to the question marks hanging over the world’s oldest bank, which was taken over by the Italian government in 2017 in an 8 billion euro ($8.6 billion) bailout to stop it from buckling under a pile of bad loans after years of mismanagement.

In a statement the bank said Morelli had told the board and senior managers he would not be available to serve another term as CEO after the next shareholder meeting.

“His decision has been previously shared with the Italian Minister of Economy and Finance,” the bank said.

Morelli, the former head of Bank of America in Italy, had hinted that he may be moving on when presenting Monte dei Paschi’s full-year results on Feb. 7, saying that after three years at the helm “it may be time to draw a line.”

Morelli has led the Tuscan bank through a turnaround, working to meet restructuring targets agreed with the EU Commission at the time of the bailout.

Monte dei Paschi has shed 30 billion euros in problem loans in the past three years and cut costs. Its core capital ratio - an indicator of financial strength - climbed to 14.7% in 2019 from 8.2% when he took over.

But the bank has been unable to meet profit goals agreed with the EU amid a worse-than-expected economic backdrop and the continuation of ultra low interest rates which make lending unprofitable.

It said earlier this month it would be forced to push through an additional 100 million euros in cost cuts.

Under the rescue package Rome, which owns 68% of the bank’s capital, must re-privatise the bank by the end of next year. After months of negotiations, the Treasury expects an answer soon from Brussels on a plan to rid Monte dei Paschi of most of its remaining soured debts to make an appealing merger partner.

Sources have said Rome’s exit strategy, which must be submitted to Brussels early this year, is linked to the proposed clean-up plan.

The government however has been taken by surprise by Intesa Sanpaolo's surprise offer this week for smaller rival UBI Banca, which had long been seen as a potential buyer for Monte dei Paschi, sources have said.