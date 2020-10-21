Monte dei Paschi board to discuss possible new provisions on Oct. 29-sources

ROME, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi has called an extraordinary board meeting on Oct. 29 to discuss hiking provisions against legal risks after a court convicted two former top executives in a false accounting case, two sources close to the matter said.

Disregarding the prosecution’s request to dismiss the case, a Milan court last week handed a jail sentence to former Monte dei Paschi CEO Fabrizio Viola and former Chairman Alessandro Profumo for alleged false accounting in the booking of two derivatives trades.

Both Profumo and Viola have denied any wrongdoing.

Following the ruling, which is not final because the defendants intend to appeal, Monte dei Paschi is considering putting aside more money to cover against damage claims from investors, sources have told Reuters.

Two sources on Wednesday said the board of the state-owned bank would discuss the matter on Oct. 29, ahead of publishing third-quarter results on Nov. 5.