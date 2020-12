MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it needed between 2.0-2.5 billion euros ($2.5- -3.1 bln) in capital as it prepared to shed 2,700 jobs by 2025 to cut costs.

The bank said it would tell the European Central Bank by Jan. 31 how it planned to raise the necessary funds.