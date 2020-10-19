Italy gives green light to decree for Monte dei Paschi reprivatisation: source

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given the final green light to measures needed for a clean-up of bad loans at Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) BMPS.MI and the eventual sale of the state-owned bank, a government official said.

Conte, under pressure from the co-ruling 5-Star Movement, had delayed signing the long-awaited government decree despite a Treasury request for speedy approval.

The PM’s office declined to comment.

The 5-Stars are seeking to delay the state’s exit from MPS, which Rome bailed out in 2017 and must re-privatise by mid-2022 to meet conditions set by the European Union.

They say a sale would expose the state to a large loss on its 68% stake, which it acquired for 5.4 billion euros and is now worth less than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

But the Treasury firmly opposes negotiating an extension with the EU, given that the final deadline is nearly two years away, two senior government officials have told Reuters.

The decree authorises the Treasury to help the bank shed 8.1 billion euros in problem debts and lists three re-privatisation options - a merger, one or more share offerings, and a tender.

The bad loan clean-up, aimed at making MPS a more attractive takeover target, must be completed by Dec. 1. The Treasury had hoped to find a buyer for the loss-making bank this year to raise capital for the debt operation in the context of a merger.

The European Central Bank has set strict conditions to allow MPS to offload the bad loans, demanding it replenishes its capital buffers.

MPS plans to do so by issuing a costly “Additional Tier 1” (AT1) bond in 2021, two sources familiar with the matter said. At present, MPS lacks the capital reserves needed to sell AT1 debt.

In the meantime however, the ECB has asked for letters from investment banks saying MPS could be reasonably expected to find private buyers for part of the AT1 issue.

MPS is working with JPMorgan, UBS and Mediobanca to ready the letters, the people said. All the banks declined to comment.

Analysts, however, say MPS can ill afford to sustain the cost of such an issue after paying 8.5% in September for a Tier 2 bond sold as part of efforts to meet the conditions laid down by the ECB.

Both UniCredit CRDI.MI and Banco BPM BAMI.MI, the two banks the Treasury has targeted as potential buyers for MPS, are unwilling to consider the acquisition without a state contribution to offset risks and the balance sheet impact, sources have said.

The Treasury, in turn, has ruled out state compensation for the buyer, complicating the prospects for a deal.

In a further setback, a Milan court last week convicted MPS’s former chief executive and chairman in a false accounting case, stoking legal risks weighing on the bank.

BPM has denied it is interested in MPS, and UniCredit has ruled out mergers altogether.