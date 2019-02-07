Monte dei Paschi cuts forecasts in restructuring plan

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it had cut its economic and financial forecasts in a restructuring plan to 2021 to take into account weaker-than-expected macro-economic conditions.

The bank did not detail the new forecasts but said its updated core capital estimates remained above regulatory requirements.

The Tuscan lender, which was bailed out by the government in 2017, posted a full-year profit of 279 million euros ($316 million) in 2018, its first profit since 2015.

That figure includes 202 million euros of restructuring charges, the bank said. The bulk of those charges weighed on the fourth quarter, which ended with a loss of 101 million euros. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)