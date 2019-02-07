UPDATE 1-Monte dei Paschi cuts forecasts in restructuring plan

(Adds financial details)

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it had cut its financial forecasts in a restructuring plan to 2021 to take into account weaker-than-expected economic conditions.

The Tuscan bank, which had to submit the restructuring plan to win European approval for a state bailout in 2017, did not detail the new forecasts but said its updated core capital estimates remained above regulatory requirements.

The downward revision was largely expected as many analysts had long considered the bank’s initial targets over-ambitious, but still highlights the impact of Italy’s deteriorating economic situation on its lenders.

Italian gross domestic product fell in the last two quarters of 2018 - throwing the country back into recession - and the European Commission forecast on Thursday that growth this year would be just 0.2 percent.

Many of Italy’s banks, including Monte dei Paschi, are still struggling to whittle down a pile of bad loans accumulated during a recession in 2013. The bank’s 2017 restructuring plan had pencilled in GDP growth of 0.9 percent for this year.

Despite the gloomier outlook, the lender posted a full-year profit of 279 million euros ($316 million) in 2018 - its first since 2015.

That figure includes 202 million euros of restructuring charges, the bank said. The bulk of those charges weighed on the fourth quarter, which ended with a loss of 101 million euros.

CEO Marco Morelli sought to reassure investors by saying there was no cause for concern over the bank’s capital and liquidity position.

Monte dei Paschi has cut thousands of jobs and shut branches to get its costs under control, and sold around 30 billion euros of bad loans since 2017.

As a result, non-performing loans now account for 16.4 percent of total loans, down from 35.8 percent less than two years ago but still high when compared to a ratio of less than 10 percent for healthier banks like Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

The bank, in which the Italian state holds a stake of around 70 percent, said last month that the European Central Bank had warned it of challenging funding conditions this year given market turmoil.

The ECB also flagged a capital position weakened by the bank’s failure to raise some 700 million euros in second-tier capital on the market last year.

Morelli said the bank was looking at every window of opportunity in the market to sell those Tier 2 bonds.

Its funding needs over the coming year are complicated by the fact that the bank must reimburse 16.5 billion euros of cheap ECB loans by June 2020, unless the regulator decides to launch another round of long-term bank loans.