FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian lender Monte dei Paschi back in the black in Q3
Sections
Featured
Venezuelan crisis spawns boom in gambling
The Wider Image
Venezuelan crisis spawns boom in gambling
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2017 / 5:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italian lender Monte dei Paschi back in the black in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, rescued from the brink of collapse by a state bailout, posted a third-quarter net profit of 242 million euros ($280 million) on Tuesday, returning to the black after a run of heavy losses.

A year earlier, the bank, the world’s oldest, had reported a loss of around 1.2 billion euros. Now controlled by the Italian government, the bank said it had a core capital adequacy ratio of 15.2 percent, one of the highest in the country.

$1 = 0.8633 euros Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.