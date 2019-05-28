Italy's Cassa Centrale Banca to sell 300 million euros of bad loans

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Cassa Centrale Banca (CCB), a group made up of small cooperative banks, is set to complete the sale of 300 million euros ($335 million) in bad loans, the head of the group said on Tuesday.

The Italian government has forced hundreds of small cooperative banks to merge into larger holding groups in a bid to boost financial strength.

Around 80 small cooperative banks joined CCB to create a bigger banking group while another 140 lenders joined another larger group called Iccrea.

Both groups are supervised by the European Central Bank.

CCB Chief Executive Mario Sartori told reporters the lender is in talks with a series of bidders and aims to close the bad loan sale by the end of this year. The cooperative group, officially created on Jan. 1 this year, raised the bar on cutting soured loans after reporting a gross non-performing exposure ratio of 12.9% at the end of 2018 ahead of its target of 13.5%, Sartori said.

“Our 2021 target for NPE (non performing exposures) ratio was 8.8%. We’re working to reach a level in line with the European industry benchmark of 5-7%”, Sartori said.

The new group, which reported a pro-forma net profit of 308 million euros in 2018, has already completed a 700 million euro bad loan securitisation programme.