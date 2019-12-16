Bank of Italy says Popolare di Bari cannot be liquidated

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A liquidation of ailing lender Popolare di Bari is not a viable option, the Bank of Italy said on Monday, warning it would risk triggering a confidence crisis among depositors of other small banks.

In a document on its website, the central bank said Popolare di Bari could only be liquidated if its assets and liabilities were sold off to another lender but that the poor situation of the bank and of the area where it operates could make it hard to find a buyer.

Given the lack of buyers, a sale would in any case be impossible without a significant contribution from the state, as happened when Intesa Sanpaolo took over the good assets of two Veneto-based lenders Italy liquidated in 2017.