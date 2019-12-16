Rescue of Italy's Popolare di Bari complies with EU state aid rules - minister

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - European Union competition authorities will have no grounds to object to a rescue of ailing Italian cooperative lender Popolare di Bari approved by the government, a minister said on Monday.

Italy’s cabinet on Sunday night passed an emergency decree setting aside up to 900 million euros to recapitalise ailing Popolare di Bari.

Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia told Radio 24 the scheme had been devised in a way that would ensure compliance with EU state aid rules.

“The measures chosen by (Economy Minister Roberto) Gualtieri allow us to meet all EU rules. That’s why only part of the funds will actually go to Popolare di Bari while the rest must come from the FITD (depositor protection) fund,” he said when asked if Brussels could take aim at the scheme. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)