Italy govt considering state-backed guarantees for troubled Popolare di Bari - paper

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s government is considering a decree for the rescue of unlisted Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Bari which would include a state-backed guarantees for future bond issues by the bank, daily Il Sole 24 reported on Friday.

The bonds that could be covered by the guarantee would be for at least 500 million euros ($551 million), it said.

If necessary, Rome might also include a precautionary recapitalization for the lender, the report added.