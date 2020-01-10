Italy in talks with EU over Popolare di Bari bank rescue - minister

ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Italian government is in talks with the European Union over its rescue plan for cooperative bank Popolare di Bari, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Friday.

Last December, Popolare di Bari became the latest Italian lender to be rescued when a depositor protection fund financed by Italian banks (FITD) committed to covering up to half of an estimated capital increase of 1.4 billion euros, approving an immediate cash injection of 310 million euros.