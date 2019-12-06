Financials
December 6, 2019 / 3:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Popolare di Bari aims to approve new capital plan in next 2 weeks

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Unlisted Italian cooperative lender Popolare di Bari said on Friday it aimed to approve in the next two weeks a business and capital plan, which will pave the way for a rescue by the country’s depositor protection fund.

Sources close to Italy’s FITD fund on Thursday said it had received a preliminary rescue request from Popolare di Bari but needed to assess its business plan first.

Two sources have said the ailing regional lender needs up to 1 billion euros in capital.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi

