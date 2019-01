MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s Popolare di Bari will hold only a preliminary board meeting Wednesday on a new business plan with a final decision slated for Jan. 30, a source close to the bank said.

The unlisted southern-Italian lender is one of Italy’s large “popolari” banks targeted by a landmark 2015 reform of the sector but has until now postponed adopting the required changes. (Reporting by Valentina Za)