UPDATE 1-Italy weighing guarantees for Popolare di Bari -paper

(Adds detail)

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s government is considering a decree for the rescue of unlisted cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Bari which would include state-backed guarantees for the bank’s future bond issues, the newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.

Bonds of at least 500 million euros ($551 million) could be covered, it said.

The move might include a precautionary recapitalisation of the lender, the report said.

The government is also considering appointing a special commissioner for Popolare di Bari, Il Sole Ore said.

This week CEO Vincenzo De Bustis told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the bank needed an immediate capital injection of up to 1 billion euros, after piling up loan losses partly due to bad management.

The bank said last week that it aimed to approve a business and capital plan within weeks, which would pave the way for a rescue by Italy’s depositor protection fund FITD.