Italy extends mutual bank reform deadline to end-2020

ROME, April 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government has decided to postpone a deadline forcing large mutual banks to become joint-stock companies by one year, to the end of 2020, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

In 2015 the government of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi passed a reform obliging large Italian mutual lenders to become joint-stock companies, in an effort to improve governance and boost their appeal for potential investors.

Of the 10 largest ‘popolari’ banks targeted by the reform, only two, Banca Popolare di Sondrio and Popolare di Bari, have yet to comply. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Isla Binnie)