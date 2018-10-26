FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 26, 2018 / 12:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Reform of Italy's 'popolari' banks frozen pending Court of Justice ruling

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s top administrative court on Friday froze a landmark reform of large “popolari” banks pending a ruling by the European Court of Justice.

Popolare di Sondrio and Popolare di Bari are the only two banks, among those affected by the 2015 reform, which are yet to adopt changes aimed at improving governance and making them more appealing for potential investors.

Italy’s State Council said it will rule on an appeal by the two banks against the reform only after a decision by Court of Justice.

Italy’s constitutional court has already rejected claims that the reform violates Italy’s constitution. (Reporting by Domenico Lusi, writing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.