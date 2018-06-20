Italy looking to delay reform of Pop Bari, Pop Sondrio

ROME, June 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s government is looking to delay the transformation of Popolare di Sondrio and Popolare di Bari into joint-stock companies, the chairman of the country’s ‘popolari’ bank association said on Wednesday.

Popolare di Sondrio and Popolare di Bari are the two remaining large ‘popolari’ banks that are yet to adopt changes introduced by a reform passed by the previous government to improve governance.

Assopopolari Chairman Corrado Sforza Fogliani said the government was studying a moratorium for Popolare di Sondrio and Popolare di Bari, without elaborating.