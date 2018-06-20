FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 9:13 AM / in 2 hours

Italy looking to delay reform of Pop Bari, Pop Sondrio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s government is looking to delay the transformation of Popolare di Sondrio and Popolare di Bari into joint-stock companies, the chairman of the country’s ‘popolari’ bank association said on Wednesday.

Popolare di Sondrio and Popolare di Bari are the two remaining large ‘popolari’ banks that are yet to adopt changes introduced by a reform passed by the previous government to improve governance.

Assopopolari Chairman Corrado Sforza Fogliani said the government was studying a moratorium for Popolare di Sondrio and Popolare di Bari, without elaborating.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za,

