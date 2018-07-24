REFILE-Italy government to delay reform of small lenders - cabinet draft document

(Fixes dateline. No changes to text)

ROME, July 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government will discuss a proposal to delay a reform of small banks at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The document says the reform, which was planned by the former centre-left executive and backed by the European Central Bank, will be delayed until October 31 for mutual banks.

Cooperative banks (BCC) would also get two additional months to meet a deadline to agree on merging with other banks. The deadline would be extended to 150 days from 90 days, according to the draft document. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; writing by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Pullella)