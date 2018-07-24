FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 24, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Italy government to delay reform of small lenders - cabinet draft document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes dateline. No changes to text)

ROME, July 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government will discuss a proposal to delay a reform of small banks at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The document says the reform, which was planned by the former centre-left executive and backed by the European Central Bank, will be delayed until October 31 for mutual banks.

Cooperative banks (BCC) would also get two additional months to meet a deadline to agree on merging with other banks. The deadline would be extended to 150 days from 90 days, according to the draft document. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; writing by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Pullella)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.