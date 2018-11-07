Italian public accounts and banks are solid, Salvini says

ROME, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday Italy’s economy, its public finances and its banking system were all sound, but added that if a bank should need help it would be done without hesitation.

“There is no country-risk, economic risk, default risk or Troika risk,” Salvini, who leads the right-wing League, told reporters in Rome.

He said he did not expect any Italian bank to run into trouble but added that if that happened the coalition government would be ready to intervene “in a quarter of an hour” to protect citizens’ savings.