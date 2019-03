ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy can go on with a plan to compensate small investors, victims of mis-selling who were left out of pocket in recent banking crises, EU Competition Chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing in Rome, Vestager said it would be better if banks themselves reimbursed small investors but added the state could intervene if that was not the case. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)